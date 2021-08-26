The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 4,290,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

