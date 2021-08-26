The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $128.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.60. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 19.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

