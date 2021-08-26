The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.02.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

