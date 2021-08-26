The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $67.30 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 82,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

