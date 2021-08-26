The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $418.79

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $418.79 and last traded at $417.61, with a volume of 22786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.27. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

