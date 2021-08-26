The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

EL opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $340.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,655 shares of company stock valued at $101,579,734. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

