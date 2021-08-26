The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $335.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.20. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,655 shares of company stock valued at $101,579,734 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.