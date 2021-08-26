The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of COO opened at $446.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $301.85 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

