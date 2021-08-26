The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

