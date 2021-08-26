The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 120,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $239.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.