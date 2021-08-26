The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Cowen to “Underperform”

Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $825.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,048.81.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $586.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $821.48. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $562.11 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.