The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $216.50. 8,298,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666,930. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.37. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.