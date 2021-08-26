The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$80.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

