Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 362.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 152,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

