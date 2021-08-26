Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $300.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

