Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $63.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. 745,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,086. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

