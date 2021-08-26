Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $400.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.95.

BURL opened at $350.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.93. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $21,656,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

