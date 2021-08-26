Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Trading Up 1.1%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.