TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Hits $17.40 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and $283,932.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

