Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on TATYY. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

