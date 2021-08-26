Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

