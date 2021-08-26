Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) vs. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Head to Head Survey

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

81.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 17 0 2.77 Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $164.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66% Manhattan Associates 15.93% 46.33% 21.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Manhattan Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.55 $588.89 million $6.29 25.54 Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 17.59 $87.24 million $1.40 116.19

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.