T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Amundi bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.08. 4,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,233. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $220.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.