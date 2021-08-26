Syverson Strege & Co Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,688. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

