Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $195.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.62.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $177.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.