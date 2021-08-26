Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,978 shares during the quarter. Switch accounts for 4.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Switch by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $10,788,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Switch by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,526 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,417. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

