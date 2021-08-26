Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $1,500,553.42 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.