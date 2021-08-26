Swingby Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $25.32 million and $1.09 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,260,928 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

