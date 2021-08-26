Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 77,244 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $35,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $106,814,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

