Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

