Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

