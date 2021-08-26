Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of CSTL opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,767,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,025. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

