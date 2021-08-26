Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 49 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $274.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

