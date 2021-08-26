Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 505,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

