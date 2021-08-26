Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,586,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.