Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. 7,070,066 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57.

