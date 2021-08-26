STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

