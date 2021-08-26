Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,819 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,079% compared to the typical volume of 239 call options.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

