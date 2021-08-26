Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of First BanCorp. Call Options (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 call options.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.