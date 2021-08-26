stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.