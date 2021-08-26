Stephen N. Ashman Sells 7,846 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

