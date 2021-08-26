Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$50.61 and last traded at C$50.60, with a volume of 291128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

STLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.32.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

