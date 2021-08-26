Steem Dollars Hits Market Capitalization of $68.12 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00016462 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $68.12 million and approximately $43.70 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007285 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,620,156 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

