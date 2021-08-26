Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $29.16

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $31.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $173,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

