StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.
GASS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.
StealthGas Company Profile
