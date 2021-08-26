StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.

GASS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.