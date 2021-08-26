Status Price Tops $0.0951 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Status has a total market capitalization of $330.01 million and $27.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00752263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00098675 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

