STARSHIP Price Hits $0.0843 on Top Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $11,739.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.