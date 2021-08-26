Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.