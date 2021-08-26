Stacks Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $43.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,572,253 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

