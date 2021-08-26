Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBLUY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

